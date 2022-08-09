BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Former NFL player Marshawn Lynch accused of DUI in Las Vegas

According the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Lynch was arrested Tuesday and taken to...
According the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Lynch was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Las Vegas City Jail where he was charged with DUI.(City of Las Vegas)
By Caitlin Lilly and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported former NFL star Marshawn Lynch was arrested after he was accused of driving under the influence.

Officers stopped a vehicle at about 7:25 a.m. Tuesday because they suspected the driver, identified as Lynch by police, was impaired, KVVU reported.

Upon further investigation, Las Vegas police reported officers determined Lynch had been driving impaired.

According to police, Lynch was then arrested and taken to the Las Vegas City Jail where he was charged with DUI.

Lynch retired from the NFL after the 2019 season after playing for 13 seasons, according to ESPN. During his career, he played for the Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills and Oakland Raiders.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenee Pedesclaux, 31, is accused of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and...
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing 2 toddlers; 1 dead, 1 critical, NOPD says
Another insurance company drops out of La. as thousands of homeowners scramble for coverage this hurricane season
Supt. Shaun Ferguson on Wednesday (Aug. 3) acknowledged the arrest of an NOPD officer six days...
NOPD officer accused of on-duty DWI after crashing marked police cruiser into ‘multiple’ vehicles in Warehouse District
From left, Colorado-based defense attorney Lisa Wayne and her client, Orleans Parish District...
DA Jason Williams’ Uptown mansion goes on market for $2 million
Houma man arrested in possession of too many sharks, meth in Oyster Bayou, LDWF says

Latest News

Chipotle Mexican Grill will pay $20 million to current and former workers at its New York City...
Chipotle to pay NYC workers $20M for violating labor laws, mayor says
Flooding possible in spots
Storms increase Wednesday
Albuquerque Police Deputy Chief of Investigations Cecily Barker holds a flyer with photos of a...
Albuquerque police detain suspect in killing of 4 Muslim men
The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
FBI searches Trump’s Florida estate for classified records
Las Vegas-born Amelia Garcia has received her life-saving heart transplant, which her family...
2-month-old finds donor heart, transplant surgery successful