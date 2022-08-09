Jameis Winston foot injury ‘nothing to really worry about,’ ESPN says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jameis Winston tweaked his foot at practice on Monday. The veteran quarterback left practice early to get the injury evaluated.

Jameis Winston tweaked his foot and went in to get evaluated — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) August 8, 2022

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, sources say Winston is “doing well and feels fine. So nothing to really worry about.”

Even though Saints’ QB Jameis Winston left practice Monday with a foot injury, one source said “he’s doing well and feels fine. So nothing to really worry about.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 9, 2022

Winston missed a major portion of last season after suffering a torn ACL. He was 5-2 as a starter.

Winston has been wearing a knee brace the entire training camp.

Winston signed a two-year extension this offseason with the Saints.

