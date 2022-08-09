Jameis Winston foot injury ‘nothing to really worry about,’ ESPN says
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jameis Winston tweaked his foot at practice on Monday. The veteran quarterback left practice early to get the injury evaluated.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, sources say Winston is “doing well and feels fine. So nothing to really worry about.”
Winston missed a major portion of last season after suffering a torn ACL. He was 5-2 as a starter.
Winston has been wearing a knee brace the entire training camp.
Winston signed a two-year extension this offseason with the Saints.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.