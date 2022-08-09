BBB Accredited Business
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser says he will run for governor of Louisiana

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser says he plans to run for Louisiana governor in 2023.
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser says he plans to run for Louisiana governor in 2023.(KNOE/Alyssa Azzara)
By Madison Remrey and Alyssa Azzara
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. (KNOE) - Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser said he plans to run for Louisiana governor in 2023.

There have been rumors that Nungesser will run for governor, but they were not confirmed until today, Aug. 9, 2022, during his visit to Lake Providence.

“I am planning on running,” Nungesser said. “I want to get through the mid-term elections, and I’ve got a lot of work to do before the end of the year. And the minute I announce, I won’t be spending tax dollars advertising tourism with me.”

Nungesser said he plans to hit the campaign trail in January 2023.

In the meantime, Nungesser said he will continue cleaning up the state.

