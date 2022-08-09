BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

MISSING: Jefferson Parish man with Alzheimer’s last seen driving in St. Bernard

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert and are asking for the public’s assistance locating Jose Mulleady.

Police say Mulleady was last seen around 6:43 p.m. on Mon., Aug. 8 in the 2700 block of Whitney Place in Metairie.

Mulleady’s silver 2016 Honda Civic with Louisiana license plate ZWX826 was last seen in St. Bernard Parish on Hwy. 46 traveling towards Orleans Parish.

MISSING: Jose Mulleady was last seen driving from St. Bernard Parish to Orleans Parish on Mon.,...
MISSING: Jose Mulleady was last seen driving from St. Bernard Parish to Orleans Parish on Mon., Aug. 8.(LSP)

He is described as having thin gray hair and green eyes, standing approximately 5-foot-8-inches tall and weighing about 220 pounds.

MISSING: Jose Mulleady was last seen driving from St. Bernard Parish to Orleans Parish on Mon.,...
MISSING: Jose Mulleady was last seen driving from St. Bernard Parish to Orleans Parish on Mon., Aug. 8.(LSP)

LSP says Mulleady has Alzheimer’s and a history of getting lost and confused while driving.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office at 504-227-1400 or 911.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenee Pedesclaux, 31, is accused of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and...
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing 2 toddlers; 1 dead, 1 critical, NOPD says
Another insurance company drops out of La. as thousands of homeowners scramble for coverage this hurricane season
Supt. Shaun Ferguson on Wednesday (Aug. 3) acknowledged the arrest of an NOPD officer six days...
NOPD officer accused of on-duty DWI after crashing marked police cruiser into ‘multiple’ vehicles in Warehouse District
From left, Colorado-based defense attorney Lisa Wayne and her client, Orleans Parish District...
DA Jason Williams’ Uptown mansion goes on market for $2 million
Houma man arrested in possession of too many sharks, meth in Oyster Bayou, LDWF says

Latest News

Troopers with Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Jefferson...
Silver Alert issued for missing Jefferson Parish man with Alzheimer’s
JP man missing with Alzheimer's
JP man missing with Alzheimer's
The Coast Guard responded to an oil spill on Monday, Aug. 8 in Terrebonne Bay, La.
Coast Guard responds to oil spill in Terrebonne Bay, La.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell appointed Howie Kaplan as director of the new Office of...
Cantrell creates new Nighttime Economy office to aid New Orleans’ entertainment venues