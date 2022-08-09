MISSING: Jefferson Parish man with Alzheimer’s last seen driving in St. Bernard

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert and are asking for the public’s assistance locating Jose Mulleady.

Police say Mulleady was last seen around 6:43 p.m. on Mon., Aug. 8 in the 2700 block of Whitney Place in Metairie.

Mulleady’s silver 2016 Honda Civic with Louisiana license plate ZWX826 was last seen in St. Bernard Parish on Hwy. 46 traveling towards Orleans Parish.

MISSING: Jose Mulleady was last seen driving from St. Bernard Parish to Orleans Parish on Mon., Aug. 8. (LSP)

He is described as having thin gray hair and green eyes, standing approximately 5-foot-8-inches tall and weighing about 220 pounds.

MISSING: Jose Mulleady was last seen driving from St. Bernard Parish to Orleans Parish on Mon., Aug. 8. (LSP)

LSP says Mulleady has Alzheimer’s and a history of getting lost and confused while driving.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office at 504-227-1400 or 911.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.