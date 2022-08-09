Orleans coroner identifies multiple recent violent crime victims

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office on Tuesday (Aug. 9) identified several recent victims of violent crime.

On July 29, officials say Dwayne Lloyd, 23, was found shot dead inside of a vehicle in the 10500 block of Curran Road around 1:49 p.m. Police released surveillance video images of a person of interest wanted for questioning.

NOPD released images of a person of interest wanted for questioning in the July 29 killing of Dwayne Lloyd on Curran Road. (NOPD)

On Aug. 4, two men were killed in two separate shootings in the Lower 9th Ward.

First, officials say Sydney Young, 32, was killed around 4:18 p.m. in a double shooting in the 1200 block of Lamanche Street. Young was pronounced dead at the scene and a second unidentified victim was transported to a hospital in unknown condition. No potential suspects or motives were released.

Vernon Barnes, 43, was killed in the 900 block of Andry Street about an hour later, according to authorities. Police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating multiple subjects and a black sedan.

NOPD is asking for the public's help identifying and locating multiple suspects and a black sedan spotted in the area of Vernon Barnes' murder on Andry Street. (NOPD)

The next day, officials say Lamar Ford, 46, was shot and killed in the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. The NOPD says officers found Ford shortly after 11 a.m. with gunshot wounds to his body and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not developed any suspects or possible motives.

The coroner’s office also released the identity of 3-year-old Paris Roberts, who was allegedly stabbed to death by her mother on Aug. 7. The coroner confirms her cause of death was sharp trauma injuries.

More: New Orleans mother accused of stabbing her 2 children was in midst of custody fight, court records show

Also on Aug. 7, officials say Omar Dawson, 25, was shot dead around 5:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Downman Road. Police have not developed any suspects or possible motives.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.