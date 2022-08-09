BBB Accredited Business
Platform collapse spills around 14,000 gallons of oil into Terrebonne Bay


By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:53 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Clean-up efforts are underway after around 14,000 gallons of oil spilled from a Hilcorp facility Monday, Aug. 8 in Terrebonne Bay, Louisiana.

Officials say an oil tank platform “experienced structural failure,” which caused a tank to fall into the water and spill the oil at the Hilcorp Caillou Island facility. Hilcorp estimates around 14,000 gallons of crude oil went into the water.

The Coast Guard responded to an oil spill on Monday, Aug. 8 in Terrebonne Bay, La.
The Coast Guard responded to an oil spill on Monday, Aug. 8 in Terrebonne Bay, La.(United States Coast Guard)

An organization has been hired to remove the oil.

A claims line for people affected by the spill has been set up at 281-486-5511.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

