Platform collapse spills around 14,000 gallons of oil into Terrebonne Bay

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Clean-up efforts are underway after around 14,000 gallons of oil spilled from a Hilcorp facility Monday, Aug. 8 in Terrebonne Bay, Louisiana.

Officials say an oil tank platform “experienced structural failure,” which caused a tank to fall into the water and spill the oil at the Hilcorp Caillou Island facility. Hilcorp estimates around 14,000 gallons of crude oil went into the water.

The Coast Guard responded to an oil spill on Monday, Aug. 8 in Terrebonne Bay, La. (United States Coast Guard)

An organization has been hired to remove the oil.

A claims line for people affected by the spill has been set up at 281-486-5511.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

