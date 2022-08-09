BBB Accredited Business
Silver Alert issued for missing Jefferson Parish man with Alzheimer’s

Troopers with Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Jefferson...
Troopers with Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department in search of a missing man with Alzheimer’s.(Louisiana State Police)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JEFFERSON PARISH (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department in search of a missing man with Alzheimer’s.

Authorities are searching for Jose Mulleady, who was last seen just after 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 in the 2700 block of Whitney Place in Metairie.

Mulleady is driving a 2016 Silver Honda Civic with a Louisiana license plate that reads ZWX826. The man’s car was last seen in St. Bernard Parish on LA 46 traveling towards Orleans Parish.

Mr. Mulleady is described as a white male with thin gray hair and green eyes. He is approximately 5′8″ tall and weighs about 220 pounds. 

According to LSP, Mulleady has a history of getting lost and confused while operating his vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department at 504-227-1400 or dial 911.

Houma man arrested in possession of too many sharks, meth in Oyster Bayou, LDWF says

