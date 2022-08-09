BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Transfers of violent offenders from Bridge City Center for Youth still not underway, lawmakers told

By Rob Masson
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - The head of Louisiana’s Office of Juvenile Justice told state senators Monday (Aug. 8) that only one detainee has been moved from the troubled Bridge City Center for Youth, despite multiple escapes from the detention center over the past two months.

Juvenile justice officials said that implementing their proposed tiered system for the placement of violent and non-violent offenders will have to wait until construction on a new facility near Monroe is completed.

Members of a select Senate Committee on Women and Children said when it comes to learning about problems in the state’s juvenile justice system, they need more direct answers.

“The media tells the story. We can’t say it’s not happening, that’s foundational,” said Sen. Heather Cloud (R-Ville Platte).

After repeated breakouts and a riot this year at the Bridge City detention center, the facility’s most violent offenders were supposed to be moved out, transferred to a temporary facility at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola where they would remain segregated from the prison’s adult population in a former welcome center building 1.5 miles away. But OJJ director Bill Sommers said that facility is not yet refurbished and ready to intake the youth population.

Sommers also told lawmakers that staffing problems continue to be an issue hampering the OJJ, which currently has 320 unfilled job openings.

“We have poor retention, but we’ve hired a new staff development director,” Sommers said.

Bridge City’s staff has been bolstered with troopers from the Louisiana State Police and officers from the Department of Probation and Parole. Sommers said that has helped to better secure the facility.

“We’re happy to report suicide attempts and attacks on staff have gone down,” Sommers said.

But lawmakers are making it clear they want more done to separate more violent offenders from the less violent.

“Get them out of there,” said Sen. Cloud.

Juvenile justice officials said vocational programs for youth offenders are improving. They said new programs are being offered in information technology, business management, manufacturing and welding.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenee Pedesclaux, 31, is accused of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and...
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing 2 toddlers; 1 dead, 1 critical, NOPD says
Another insurance company drops out of La. as thousands of homeowners scramble for coverage this hurricane season
From left, Colorado-based defense attorney Lisa Wayne and her client, Orleans Parish District...
DA Jason Williams’ Uptown mansion goes on market for $2 million
Supt. Shaun Ferguson on Wednesday (Aug. 3) acknowledged the arrest of an NOPD officer six days...
NOPD officer accused of on-duty DWI after crashing marked police cruiser into ‘multiple’ vehicles in Warehouse District
Houma man arrested in possession of too many sharks, meth in Oyster Bayou, LDWF says

Latest News

Winston suffers a foot injury
Winston leaves practice early, and Taysom Hill returns to the field
Shaun Dennis of Slidell, 25, was booked on nearly 50 counts related to the production and...
Additional tips sought after Slidell man’s arrest on child porn allegations
A driver hits a pothole on Poydras Street near Carondelet Street.
Poydras Street pothole causes traffic headache for downtown commuters; City says S&WB must repair leak
Jenee Pedesclaux, 31, is accused of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and...
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing her 2 children was in midst of custody fight, court records show