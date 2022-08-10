BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Army: 2 soldiers dead in weather-related incident in north Georgia

Two Fort Benning soldiers died Tuesday in what Army officials call a weather-related incident.
Two Fort Benning soldiers died Tuesday in what Army officials call a weather-related incident.(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - Two Fort Benning soldiers died Tuesday in what Army officials call a weather-related incident.

According to the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, the incident happened at Yonah Mountain near Dahlonega.

Three other service members were injured and taken to the hospital, according to the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence.

The names of the soldiers that were killed and injured have not been released.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenee Pedesclaux, 31, is accused of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and...
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing 2 toddlers; 1 dead, 1 critical, NOPD says
Entergy implementing moratorium on electricity shut-offs
Entergy offering $150 bill credits to eligible customers
Another insurance company drops out of La. as thousands of homeowners scramble for coverage this hurricane season
Supt. Shaun Ferguson on Wednesday (Aug. 3) acknowledged the arrest of an NOPD officer six days...
NOPD officer accused of on-duty DWI after crashing marked police cruiser into ‘multiple’ vehicles in Warehouse District
Janee Pedesclaux, 31, is accused of killing her 3-year-old daughter, Paris Roberts, and...
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing her 2 children was in midst of custody fight, court records show

Latest News

Folly Beach is a prime nesting location for loggerhead sea turtles from May to September.
WATCH: Turtle hatchlings emerge from nest and begin trek to sea
A customer holds a credit card at the pay-at-the-pump gasoline pump in Rolling Meadow, Ill., on...
Inflation slows to a still-high 8.5% over the past year
Musk disclosed in a series of regulatory filings that he unloaded about 8 million shares of his...
Elon Musk sells $7B in Tesla shares ahead of Twitter fight
An Amber Alert for a missing toddler in Missouri has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled; toddler found safe
FILE - Author and illustrator Raymond Briggs, who is best known for the 1978 classic The...
‘The Snowman’ children’s author Raymond Briggs dies at 88