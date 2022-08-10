BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Body recovered from Slidell-area bayou after fisherman in kayak reported missing

The body of a missing 28-year-old fisherman who took a kayak onto the Doubloon Bayou was...
The body of a missing 28-year-old fisherman who took a kayak onto the Doubloon Bayou was recovered late Tuesday night (Aug. 9) by searchers from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.(Google Maps)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The body of a missing fisherman who never returned after taking a kayak out on the Doubloon Bayou was recovered late Tuesday night by a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office search team.

The 28-year-old man was last seen fishing around 5:30 p.m. and was reported missing by his father who spotted his overturned kayak on the bayou behind his house around 10 p.m., authorities said. The STPSO’s Marine Division search crew recovered the victim’s body from the water shortly before 11:30 p.m.

The dead man’s identity was not immediately disclosed. His body was turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s office for a determination of the cause and manner of his death.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating the angler’s death.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said, “My condolences go out to this family. Let this unfortunate event serve as a reminder to everyone to please wear life vests at all times when on the water.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenee Pedesclaux, 31, is accused of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and...
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing 2 toddlers; 1 dead, 1 critical, NOPD says
Entergy implementing moratorium on electricity shut-offs
Entergy offering $150 bill credits to eligible customers
Another insurance company drops out of La. as thousands of homeowners scramble for coverage this hurricane season
Supt. Shaun Ferguson on Wednesday (Aug. 3) acknowledged the arrest of an NOPD officer six days...
NOPD officer accused of on-duty DWI after crashing marked police cruiser into ‘multiple’ vehicles in Warehouse District
An off-duty New Orleans police officer, 23, was attacked and robbed early Monday (Aug. 8) in...
WATCH: Off-duty NOPD officer attacked by group, robbed by teenager in French Quarter

Latest News

Hilcorp estimates less than 14,000 gallons of crude oil went into Terrebonne Bay.
LDH issues public health notice after 14,000 gallons of oil spill into Terrebonne Bay
During the investigation, deputies reportedly conducted controlled purchases of fentanyl and...
Man accused of selling drugs while holding infant arrested; Fentanyl, cocaine, guns seized
New Orleans council to take up utility bill help Wednesday
New Orleans council to take up utility bill help Wednesday
Stormy times ahead as a tropical wave arrives
Stormy times ahead as a tropical wave arrives