Body recovered from Slidell-area bayou after fisherman in kayak reported missing

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The body of a missing fisherman who never returned after taking a kayak out on the Doubloon Bayou was recovered late Tuesday night by a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office search team.

The 28-year-old man was last seen fishing around 5:30 p.m. and was reported missing by his father who spotted his overturned kayak on the bayou behind his house around 10 p.m., authorities said. The STPSO’s Marine Division search crew recovered the victim’s body from the water shortly before 11:30 p.m.

The dead man’s identity was not immediately disclosed. His body was turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s office for a determination of the cause and manner of his death.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating the angler’s death.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said, “My condolences go out to this family. Let this unfortunate event serve as a reminder to everyone to please wear life vests at all times when on the water.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.