FFF: LSU football recruiting on fire in “The Boot”

Woodlawn quarterback Rickie Collins (1) announces his commitment tonight.
Woodlawn quarterback Rickie Collins (1) announces his commitment tonight.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: LSU is on absolute heater in recruiting, Manchester United and the Dallas Cowboys flaming out, and a visit to Bucktown for some seafood.

FOOTBALL

The commitments of St. Augustine left tackle Tyree Adams and Catholic High wide receiver Shelton Sampson, Jr. exhibited to the recruiting world that LSU can still pull in big-time recruits from “The Boot.”

Brian Kelly and his staff just needed some time to show recruits the culture change happening in Baton Rouge.

I laid all this out in a recent “Garland on the Avenue” post. The Tigers were primed to lockdown Louisiana, and they did just that.

Tonight it will continue. Four-star quarterback Rickie Collins will announce his commitment tonight. LSU is a heavy favorite to land the Woodlawn senior.

Right now On3 has LSU at No. 6 in the country, and 247 Sports ranks them at No. 8.

After all is said and done, I see the Tigers finishing around Top-5 for the 2023 recruiting cycle.

FÚTBOL

I watch a ton of football and soccer, and every now and then these sports converge. That’s especially true with the NFL and English Premier League. A lot of owners have teams in both these leagues.

Avram Glazer owns the Tampa Bay Bucs and Manchester United. To be very honest, it would make more sense if Glazer owned the Cowboys and Manchester United.

Both are legendary teams back in the day, but now both are more hype than substance.

ManU won the first division or Premier League 20 times. Though, the last time they lifted the trophy was nine years ago.

The Cowboys, it’s much worse. They own five Super Bowl titles, yet the last one came in 1995. Since then, they’ve won only three playoff games.

So you can keep your global partnerships, big jersey sales, and high team valuations. Give me titles, which for both, seems an eternity ago.

FOOD

If you’re looking for a dish with a heavy helping of seafood, look no further than Deanie’s in Bucktown. Goodness, they pile it on.

Leftovers, no doubt about it.

The Catfish platter was absolutely massive. The oyster po-boy, I gave up on the bread halfway through, there were so many bivalves.

In the moment, I ate all, but later there was regret. With Deanie’s you need restraint.

