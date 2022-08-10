Hannah: Tropical moisture ups rain chances through the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A tropical wave through the Gulf is pumping moisture into our region this week.

The highest concentration of showers and storms will be offshore with storms in the morning across the area, but coastal showers could move inland through the afternoon as well depending on daytime heating.

Thursday and Friday looks like the highest coverage of storms as the wave pushes north. Rain chances back off by the end of the weekend as a front swings through bringing drier air.

Temperatures will be well below average through the week in the mid 80s.

