BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Hannah: Tropical moisture ups rain chances through the week

Below average temperatures follow
Rain chances this week
Rain chances this week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A tropical wave through the Gulf is pumping moisture into our region this week.

The highest concentration of showers and storms will be offshore with storms in the morning across the area, but coastal showers could move inland through the afternoon as well depending on daytime heating.

Thursday and Friday looks like the highest coverage of storms as the wave pushes north. Rain chances back off by the end of the weekend as a front swings through bringing drier air.

Temperatures will be well below average through the week in the mid 80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenee Pedesclaux, 31, is accused of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and...
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing 2 toddlers; 1 dead, 1 critical, NOPD says
Entergy implementing moratorium on electricity shut-offs
Entergy offering $150 bill credits to eligible customers
Another insurance company drops out of La. as thousands of homeowners scramble for coverage this hurricane season
Supt. Shaun Ferguson on Wednesday (Aug. 3) acknowledged the arrest of an NOPD officer six days...
NOPD officer accused of on-duty DWI after crashing marked police cruiser into ‘multiple’ vehicles in Warehouse District
An off-duty New Orleans police officer, 23, was attacked and robbed early Monday (Aug. 8) in...
WATCH: Off-duty NOPD officer attacked by group, robbed by teenager in French Quarter

Latest News

Stormy times ahead as a tropical wave arrives
Stormy times ahead as a tropical wave arrives
Rain chances the next few days
Zack: Stormy times ahead as a tropical wave arrives
Evening weather update for Tuesday, Aug. 9
Evening weather update for Tuesday, Aug. 9
Flooding possible in spots
Storms increase Wednesday