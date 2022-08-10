BBB Accredited Business
Heart of Louisiana: The Great Raft on the Red River

By Dave McNamara
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WVUE) - The Great Raft on the Red River blocked any attempt to use the river for navigation. The Raft was a logjam -- hundreds of years in the making -- that blocked any boat traffic on the Red River in northwestern Louisiana.

In the mid-18th century, a riverboat captain and inventor figured out how to clear the colossal mess.

