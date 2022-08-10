Heavy rain likely Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More heavy rain is likely on Thursday. Localized flooding is possible just about anywhere across Southeast Louisiana and Mississippi. Friday could still be stormy with the potential for more storms offshore. Regardless any storms that develop over land will again produce downpours.

It won’t be quite as stormy for the weekend as a more typical summer pattern returns. Regardless isolated downpours can’t be ruled out.

A very strong cold front for August will move through most of the Eastern United States next week. It’s unclear if any of that drier air will make it all the way to the Gulf of Mexico. Right now the thinking is it stays just north of us. This will also bring a pattern change where the best chance for storms will come later in the day instead of in the morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.