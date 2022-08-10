BBB Accredited Business
LSU DE BJ Ojulari ready to wear No. 18

It wasn’t surprising that the second player session of LSU fall camp included the new No. 18, defensive end BJ Ojulari.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first player interviews at LSU this fall included the new No. 7, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, so it wasn’t surprising that the second player session included the new No. 18, defensive end BJ Ojulari.

Ojulari, the grandson of a Nigerian prince, has now earned LSU royalty and is ready to wear the Tigers’ prestigious No. 18 jersey this season.

LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari answered questions from sports journalists on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

He is part of an LSU defensive line that features such names as Maason Smith, Jacquelin Roy, and Ali Gaye. It’s a group that plans to play a major role in the Tigers’ success this season.

Despite having those dominant players, folks nationally aren’t impressed. For the first time in over two decades, LSU is not ranked in the Preseason USA Today Coaches Poll.

