LSU WR Malik Nabers looks to pick up where he left off last season

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:35 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In addition to LSU’s deep defensive line, the Tigers are pretty stacked at wide receiver, too, and one of those is Malik Nabers, who was named Freshman All-SEC last season.

Nabers really found his stride during the final games of his freshman season, including a 143-yard performance against UL-Monroe in Tiger Stadium.

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers answered questions from sports journalists on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

He and the other pass catchers in the receiver room hope they can send almost any combination of LSU wideouts into the game and the job will get done.

Nabers almost seems to be a guy of two personalities. There’s the soft spoken and respectful guy during interviews. Then, there’s the guy who gets on the field and is much more demonstrative, with a lot more to say.

LSU Wide Receiver
LSU WR Malik Nabers (Full Interview)
LSU Defensive End
LSU DE BJ Ojulari (Full Interview)
LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (18)
LSU DE BJ Ojulari ready to wear No. 18
Ashaad Clayton starred at Warren Easton, and now returns home to play for Tulane.
Tulane’s Shaadie Clayton glad to be back in NOLA for the food and football