Man accused of selling drugs while holding infant arrested; Fentanyl, cocaine, guns seized

During the investigation, deputies reportedly conducted controlled purchases of fentanyl and cocaine from Kinchen.(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of selling drugs while holding an infant.

The EBRSO Narcotics Division conducted an investigation that lasted several weeks into drug distribution activities being conducted by Preston Kinchen, also known as “Wild Side Magi.”

Preston Kinchen
Preston Kinchen(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

During the investigation, deputies reportedly conducted controlled purchases of fentanyl and cocaine from Kinchen.

According to law enforcement, one of the drug transactions took place while Kinchen was holding his one-year-old child.

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, EBRSO Narcotics, with the help of EBRSO Intel and K-9 took Kinchen into custody and simultaneously executed both search warrants in the parking lot of 4548 Tigerland Ave.

The following items were seized as a result:

  • 1 kilogram (36 ounces) of Fentanyl (Approx. street value $70,000)
  • 3.4 ounces of Powder Cocaine (Approx. street value $3,400)
  • 1 ounce of Crack Cocaine (Approx. street value $1,200)
  • 2 ounces of Methamphetamine
  • 7 ounces of Marijuana
  • 4 grams of amphetamine powder
  • 22 packs of THC Edibles
  • Rossi 38 Special Revolver
  • Glock .40 Handgun
  • Norico AK-47 rifle
  • Winchester 20 gauge shotgun
  • Spikes AR-15 rifle
  • 2 drum style high capacity magazines and approx. 800 rounds of ammo
  • $18,758 (pending seizure)
  • 2016 GMC Denali truck (pending seizure)

Kinchen is facing several charges including:

  • Dist. of Fentanyl (2 counts)/(Affidavit Warrant)
  • Dist. of Cocaine (2 counts)/(Affidavit Warrant)
  • Illegal Use or Sale of Narcotics in the Presence of a Juvenile (Affidavit Warrant)
  • PWITD Sch. II (Fentanyl)
  • PWITD Sch. II (Methamphetamine)
  • PWITD Sch. II (Cocaine)
  • PWITD Sch. II (Crack Cocaine)
  • PWITD Sch. I (Marijuana)
  • Poss. of a Firearm with DRUGS
  • Poss. of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Poss. of CDS in the Presence of a Juvenile
  • Child Desertion
  • Cruelty to Juvenile (14:93A(3)/Felony)(2 counts)

DCFS was notified and the child released to a family member, deputies say.

