Murder indictment handed down in killing streamed on Instagram

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury has returned an indictment formally charging a man with murder and other crimes.

Earl Lee Johnson, 35, is accused of killing Janice David, 34, on April 18. Authorities said a portion of an attack on her was streamed live on social media.

The victim’s body was found in the parking lot of a Baton Rouge business.

The grand jury handed down the indictment with the following offenses for Johnson:

Count 1 : First-degree murder of Janice David

Count 2 : Second-degree kidnapping of Janice David

Count 3 : Obstruction of justice in the homicide investigation of Janice David

Count 4 : Unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety or publicity

Count 5 : Theft of a motor vehicle valued at more than $25,000

Count 6 : Aggravated flight from an officer

The man accused of gruesomely killing a woman and streaming it on Facebook Live was released from prison just weeks before the attack.

