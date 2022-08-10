BBB Accredited Business
Sports bettors keen on Saints against the Falcons in Week 1

The Saints split a two-game series with the Falcons last season.
The Saints split a two-game series with the Falcons last season.(Michael Nance)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints opened as 3-point favorites over the Falcons at Caesars Sportsbook. Now, thanks to some heavy betting on the Black and Gold, the Saints are 5.5-point favorites over the “Dirty Birds.”

The Saints have attracted a whopping 94% of the total number of tickets and 98% of the total dollars wagered according to Caesars.

The Falcons are in the post-Matt Ryan era, and it remains to be seen how they’ll perform,” said Adam Pullen, Assistant Director of Trading at Caesars Sportsbook. “But on paper, they’re projected as one of the worst teams this season. Louisiana bettors love the Saints, they’ve been hammering Saints and Jameis Winston futures all offseason. So it makes sense that Louisiana money has made up the bulk of the action on this game.”

The Saints were 9-8 against the spread last season. Atlanta was 6-10-1 against the number.

The Saints split a two-game series with the Falcons last season.

