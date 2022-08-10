Tulane’s Shaadie Clayton glad to be back in NOLA for the food and football

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Shaadie Clayton’s electrifying runs at Warren Easton put him on the football map. After two seasons at Colorado, Clayton is back where it all began. Playing in his hometown for the Tulane Green Wave.

“It’s going good. It was a smooth transition for me. Being back home with my family, my loved ones. I couldn’t ask for anything better. A lot of people overlook Tulane for some reason. I felt like I could come here and make in impact. I’m blessed to be in this position to be honest,” said running back Shaadie Clayton.

Those long, cold Colorado nights made Clayton homesick. He no doubt missed his family, and one other thing stood out.

“I missed the food. I lost a lot of weight being away. They didn’t really have the seasoning. They didn’t have that New Orleans creole seasoning. I missed the food, came back and gained weight. Around my family kind of helped me settle my mind. It’s a blessing,” said Clayton.

The running back room is stacked for the Wave. But Clayton’s next level talent will get him on the field this fall.

“If you get a guy that’s carrying the ball better than another guy, that’s when I say feed him. Feed the ball to Tyjae, or Cam, Iverson, or Shaadie. He’s done a nice job in camp. He’s got good size. I think he was a 10.6, 100-meter guy in high school at Warren Easton. He’s going to play a lot of football for us,” said head coach Willie Fritz.

