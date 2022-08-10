Wife of carjacking and shooting victim says husband is fighting for his life

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -“As every day goes by, it seems like one step forward and five steps back,” says the victim’s wife.

FOX 8 spoke with the wife of the victim who was shot and carjacked on July 19 at Nashville and Loyola.

“This individual, this person who did this just left him bleeding on the ground with zero consideration,” says the victim’s wife.

The 59-year-old victim was recycling Mardi Gras beads in the middle of the afternoon when police say 17-year-old Kendell Miles and another man carjacked and shot him twice.

“He announced what kind of gun he had. Hey, I want your car. My husband was like, what? He said give me your car and I have a .22. Who does that?” says the victim’s wife.

The woman says her husband was left for dead after being shot in the stomach and chest. For the past 16 days, he’s been fighting for his life in the hospital.

“He’s absolutely critical,” she says.

Hoping for a miracle each day, his wife of 33 years says she’ll never make sense of what happened to him.

“This person had no fear, no fear, no sympathy, no empathy and did not care who saw him. He’s already escaped before and he’ll do it again,” says the victim’s wife.

As time goes by, she feels the victims, like her husband, are forgotten about.

Meanwhile, she says it’s upsetting to see a handful of protestors objecting to plans to house some of the most violent juvenile offenders from the Bridge City Center for Youth at Angola.

“There are vigils being held for people that have already been convicted. Some of them are 21 years old and charged with violent crimes. I must have missed the invitation to the victim’s vigil, the victim that’s up there fighting for his life right now,” says the victim’s wife.

The victim remains on a ventilator. His wife says she has no idea what the future holds for her husband.

