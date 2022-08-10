Woman found shot to death near Central City, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle near Central City on Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 9), New Orleans police said.

The victim’s identity and age were not immediately disclosed.

The NOPD said officers responding to a report of a shooting found the woman just before 12:30 p.m. in a vehicle in the 1100 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way. The victim had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not say whether they had developed a suspect or motive in the killing. Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Tenisha Sykes at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

