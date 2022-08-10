Zack: Stormy times ahead as a tropical wave arrives

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s all about the storm chances the next few days as a tropical wave interacts with a cold front over the area leading to some wet periods.

Now I do want to highlight the fact that it’s not going to rain all day, every day through the end of this week. There will be some stormy periods, especially along the coast. Rain coverage through Friday looks to be around 60-70% and even if you miss the rain, clouds are likely going to keep you “cooler’”. Highs stay in the middle to upper 80s.

I see some hints that the wetter pattern gets some relief over the weekend with us reverting back to more typical summer. This will create more sunshine, hotter temps but still bring a chance for mainly afternoon storms. By Sunday rain chances back down to around 30-40%.

Quiet in the tropics is what I’m still calling it. Yes, there is that disturbance crossing the Atlantic but most models show little to no development.

