BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Florida man pleads guilty to pushing police in Capitol riot

FILE - Rioters wave flags on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021....
FILE - Rioters wave flags on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. One of the people arrested at the Capitol pleaded guilty Wednesday.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man pleaded guilty Wednesday to attacking police officers while storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection.

Matthew Council, 50, of Riverview, Florida, pleaded guilty in District of Columbia federal court to one felony count of assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers, one felony count of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder and four misdemeanor offenses, according to court records.

He faces up to 16 years in prison at a scheduled Nov. 1 sentencing hearing.

Council was arrested at the Capitol during the riot.

According to court documents, Council joined with others objecting to Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory over then-President Donald Trump. A mob attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying election results for Biden over the Republican Trump, authorities said. Five people died in the violence.

According to the criminal complaint, Council and others gathered illegally at the west side of the Capitol. A police officer sprayed him with a chemical irritant, but he continued up the stairs to the Northwest Plaza, officials said. As police were struggling to keep the mob outside, Council entered the Parliamentarian Door. Prosecutors said Council barged into a line of Capitol Police officers, trying to push them back and create an opening for others to get through.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 860 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, officials said. More than 260 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy implementing moratorium on electricity shut-offs
Entergy offering $150 bill credits to eligible customers
Jenee Pedesclaux, 31, is accused of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and...
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing 2 toddlers; 1 dead, 1 critical, NOPD says
Another insurance company drops out of La. as thousands of homeowners scramble for coverage this hurricane season
An off-duty New Orleans police officer, 23, was attacked and robbed early Monday (Aug. 8) in...
Off-duty NOPD officer attacked by group, robbed by teenager in French Quarter
Janee Pedesclaux, 31, is accused of killing her 3-year-old daughter, Paris Roberts, and...
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing her 2 children was in midst of custody fight, court records show

Latest News

President Joe Biden, center, waves as he is joined by, from left, son Hunter Biden, grandson...
Biden begins summer vacation with family in South Carolina
What Saints offensive stars see work in the preseason games
Winston, Kamara, Thomas, who plays in the Saints preseason games
On Wednesday, June 29, the University announced the August 11 premiere of ‘Why Not Us: Southern...
ESPN+ series showcasing Southern University Fabulous Dancing Dolls now streaming
Hilcorp estimates less than 14,000 gallons of crude oil went into Terrebonne Bay.
Clean up efforts ongoing after 14,000 gallons of oil spill into Terrebonne Bay