Hannah: Coastal storms today with below average temperatures

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The bulk of today’s rainfall will be offshore with coastal storms lingering through the day. A few storms may try to push northward inland bringing rain to parts of the South Shore.

As daytime heating increases, some spotty showers and storms are possible in the afternoon across the North Shore and potentially the South Shore as well.

Temperatures will remain below average in the mid to high 80s through the rest of the week.

Tomorrow will be similar with early morning storms and showers moving onshore, and the potential for afternoon activity if there is enough sunshine to fuel storms.

We dry out finally by the end of the weekend with a cold front passage that will bring drier air, and temperatures climb back around average in the low 90s due to increased periods of sun.

