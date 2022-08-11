BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

New Orleans police chief addressing response to French Quarter rape reported in viral tweets

Investigators examining alleged NOPD response to French Quarter rape call
Investigators examining alleged NOPD response to French Quarter rape call
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson will hold a press conference Thursday (Aug. 11) to address his department’s response to a reported French Quarter rape that has gained national attention due to a series of viral tweets from a witness.

A 911 recording obtained by FOX 8 details the moments the woman reported a rape at the corner of Toulouse and Royal streets. She is heard telling a dispatcher she saw what she believed to be an NOPD officer a block away, not responding to the scene of a man having sex with an unconscious woman.

The caller says: “I’m on the phone with 911. On the next street up and on the left-hand side, there’s a woman unconscious and there’s a man having sex with her in the open.”

According to the 911 log, the witness placed the call at 11:19 p.m. on July 26. The dispatcher entered the call into the system at 11:21 p.m. The NOPD says the first responding officer arrived three minutes later.

Over the next three minutes of the call, the woman said the person she believed was an NOPD officer didn’t budge. She also said two officers drove by and shined their flashlights on the scene without stopping. The caller became increasingly upset.

“It’s super traumatic. This officer hasn’t even moved and these two police officers just drove past, shined their headlights right on her, and just continued to drive,” she says.

The witness breaks down when she realizes the suspected rapist has fled.

“He’s gone and this cop is still a block away and this girl just got raped on a street corner, literally raped on a street corner, as the cops drove right past her,” the caller said.

Police say the victim did regain consciousness and is not cooperating with investigators. The department also says its Public Integrity Bureau has opened an investigation into how officers responded to the rape. But so far, the NOPD says it hasn’t identified any officer who it says responded improperly.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy implementing moratorium on electricity shut-offs
Entergy offering $150 bill credits to eligible customers
Jenee Pedesclaux, 31, is accused of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and...
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing 2 toddlers; 1 dead, 1 critical, NOPD says
Another insurance company drops out of La. as thousands of homeowners scramble for coverage this hurricane season
An off-duty New Orleans police officer, 23, was attacked and robbed early Monday (Aug. 8) in...
Off-duty NOPD officer attacked by group, robbed by teenager in French Quarter
Janee Pedesclaux, 31, is accused of killing her 3-year-old daughter, Paris Roberts, and...
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing her 2 children was in midst of custody fight, court records show

Latest News

Jenee Pedesclaux, 31, is accused of killing her 3-year-old daughter, Paris Roberts, and...
Mother accused of stabbing toddlers will be evaluated for competency to stand trial
A woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle Tuesday (Aug. 9) in the 1100 block of Rev....
Woman found shot to death near Central City, NOPD says
What Saints offensive stars see work in the preseason games
Winston, Kamara, Thomas, who plays in the Saints preseason games
On Wednesday, June 29, the University announced the August 11 premiere of ‘Why Not Us: Southern...
ESPN+ series showcasing Southern University Fabulous Dancing Dolls now streaming