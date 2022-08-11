New Orleans police chief addressing response to French Quarter rape reported in viral tweets

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson will hold a press conference Thursday (Aug. 11) to address his department’s response to a reported French Quarter rape that has gained national attention due to a series of viral tweets from a witness.

I just witnessed an unconscious woman being raped at the corner of Toulouse & Royal in New Orleans. Two @NOPDNews officers drove by yet ignored the situation. I called 911 and flagged down a third officer. The officer chose not respond and maintained his place on the next corner. — Cuter Looter (@IndianaCoco) July 27, 2022

A 911 recording obtained by FOX 8 details the moments the woman reported a rape at the corner of Toulouse and Royal streets. She is heard telling a dispatcher she saw what she believed to be an NOPD officer a block away, not responding to the scene of a man having sex with an unconscious woman.

The caller says: “I’m on the phone with 911. On the next street up and on the left-hand side, there’s a woman unconscious and there’s a man having sex with her in the open.”

According to the 911 log, the witness placed the call at 11:19 p.m. on July 26. The dispatcher entered the call into the system at 11:21 p.m. The NOPD says the first responding officer arrived three minutes later.

Over the next three minutes of the call, the woman said the person she believed was an NOPD officer didn’t budge. She also said two officers drove by and shined their flashlights on the scene without stopping. The caller became increasingly upset.

“It’s super traumatic. This officer hasn’t even moved and these two police officers just drove past, shined their headlights right on her, and just continued to drive,” she says.

The witness breaks down when she realizes the suspected rapist has fled.

“He’s gone and this cop is still a block away and this girl just got raped on a street corner, literally raped on a street corner, as the cops drove right past her,” the caller said.

Police say the victim did regain consciousness and is not cooperating with investigators. The department also says its Public Integrity Bureau has opened an investigation into how officers responded to the rape. But so far, the NOPD says it hasn’t identified any officer who it says responded improperly.

