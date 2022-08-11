Woman killed in crash on Twin Span Bridge

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Eastbound traffic was snarled on the Twin Span Bridge heading towards Slidell Thursday morning after a deadly two-vehicle crash, according to the NOPD and DOTD.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Lane closures forced drivers to take alternate routes until they reopened just after 6 a.m.

The NOPD says one of the drivers, an adult female, was transported to a hospital and died from her injuries. The second driver, an adult male, was also hospitalized with unknown injuries.

UPDATE: All lanes of travel on the I-10 East Twin Span bridge have reopened to traffic. — New Orleans Police Department (@NOPDNews) August 11, 2022

