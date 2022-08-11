Woman killed in crash on Twin Span Bridge
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Eastbound traffic was snarled on the Twin Span Bridge heading towards Slidell Thursday morning after a deadly two-vehicle crash, according to the NOPD and DOTD.
The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Lane closures forced drivers to take alternate routes until they reopened just after 6 a.m.
+ Watch Fox 8 Morning Edition live here
The NOPD says one of the drivers, an adult female, was transported to a hospital and died from her injuries. The second driver, an adult male, was also hospitalized with unknown injuries.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.