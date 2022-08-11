BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Woman killed in crash on Twin Span Bridge

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Eastbound traffic was snarled on the Twin Span Bridge heading towards Slidell Thursday morning after a deadly two-vehicle crash, according to the NOPD and DOTD.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Lane closures forced drivers to take alternate routes until they reopened just after 6 a.m.

+ Watch Fox 8 Morning Edition live here

The NOPD says one of the drivers, an adult female, was transported to a hospital and died from her injuries. The second driver, an adult male, was also hospitalized with unknown injuries.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy implementing moratorium on electricity shut-offs
Entergy offering $150 bill credits to eligible customers
Jenee Pedesclaux, 31, is accused of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and...
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing 2 toddlers; 1 dead, 1 critical, NOPD says
Another insurance company drops out of La. as thousands of homeowners scramble for coverage this hurricane season
An off-duty New Orleans police officer, 23, was attacked and robbed early Monday (Aug. 8) in...
Off-duty NOPD officer attacked by group, robbed by teenager in French Quarter
Janee Pedesclaux, 31, is accused of killing her 3-year-old daughter, Paris Roberts, and...
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing her 2 children was in midst of custody fight, court records show

Latest News

Fatal crash on Twin Span Bridge
Fatal crash on Twin Span Bridge
Dump truck fire snarls traffic on CCC
Dump truck fire snarls traffic on Crescent City Connection
Dump truck fire snarls traffic on CCC
Dump truck fire snarls traffic on CCC
Baton Rouge Police Department
Passenger dead after truck rear-ends car stopped on shoulder of I-12