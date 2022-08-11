Some Ponchatoula homeowners flooding because of deficient drainage

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The rain over the past week has some homeowners in Ponchatoula worried after they say attempts to get the parish to fix their drainage have gone unanswered for over a year.

“We’re in a flood zone X. We didn’t believe that we needed flood insurance. We’re not close to the river,” Amanda Andry said.

Much to Andry’s surprise, all it took was rainwater during Ida to flood her home in the Cypress Ridge subdivision outside of city limits on Brown Road.

“Every time it rains a good rain, just a little quick thunderstorm, the ditches are flooded,” Andry said. “This past Monday we had a little quick thunderstorm. The water was going across the road, the water was up in the yard.”

“If we got an inch more rain it would have been in my house,” John Welsh said.

The water hasn’t reached Welsh’s home yet.

“If we have another hurricane, like the one we just had, it could, it’s a possibility, especially with all the new houses they’re building,” Welsh said.

I spoke with Bridgette Hyde, the Tangipahoa Parish Councilperson representing this area.

She says she was not aware of this issue and the Drainage District tells her they were only made aware of it Monday.

Andry and other neighbors say they’ve been contacting Parish Works and the Drainage District for over a year.

“I emailed them, they told me time and time again that work orders have been created, that they’re gonna get somebody out here and look at the ditches, but I see parish trucks throughout the area all the time, but nobody’s ever come and spoke to me or I’ve never seen anybody do anything,” Andry said.

The neighbors say there needs to be more ditches and the culverts need to be fixed.

“They’re not big enough for what they are,” Andry said. “They’re very small, some of them are crinkled up, they’re not fully open. There’s probably things to where the water can’t flow through, but the ditches need to be really dug deeper. They’re not ditches at all. They’re very just shallow little slopes.”

“There’s a creek right there. It just doesn’t get to it,” Welsh said.

“It’s scary, it’s definitely scary because you always wonder, is it gonna stop raining? How much more is the water gonna come up? Do I have to worry about it coming in my house again? So, it’s just a constant worry,” Andry said.

Hyde says the parish has been working hard to clear canals since Ida. They had over 4,000 trees down in eight major creeks.

She says a work order has been created for Cypress Ridge and a crew will be out to assess.

