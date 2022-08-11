BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Two people arrested after 15-year-old dies from Fentanyl overdose

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says a Pearl River man has been arrested following a...
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says a Pearl River man has been arrested following a homicide Friday night.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Two people are facing murder charges after toxicology results revealed a local 15-year-old died after overdosing on the dangerous drug Fentanyl.

According to St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, on July 12 deputies responded to a call in the Bush area residence to a 15-year-old suffering from an apparent overdose. When officers arrived, efforts to revive the teen were unsuccessful.

During an investigation, deputies located several pills in the home identified as oxycodone hydrochloride, also known as Percocet. The analysis of those pills revealed they were fentanyl.

Detectives learned a family member, identified as Felisia Grantham purchased the pills from Alvin Laurant. Both Grantham and Laurant were arrested and booked for second-degree murder and other drug-related crimes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy implementing moratorium on electricity shut-offs
Entergy offering $150 bill credits to all eligible customers in La.
Jenee Pedesclaux, 31, is accused of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and...
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing 2 toddlers; 1 dead, 1 critical, NOPD says
Another insurance company drops out of La. as thousands of homeowners scramble for coverage this hurricane season
An off-duty New Orleans police officer, 23, was attacked and robbed early Monday (Aug. 8) in...
Off-duty NOPD officer attacked by group, robbed by teenager in French Quarter
Janee Pedesclaux, 31, is accused of killing her 3-year-old daughter, Paris Roberts, and...
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing her 2 children was in midst of custody fight, court records show

Latest News

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen liked his team's 14th practice of camp. (AP...
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #14
Lower rain chances by Sunday
Rain chances stay high into Friday
FULL: NOPD chief address French Quarter rape reports
FULL: NOPD chief address French Quarter rape reports
Investigators examining alleged NOPD response to French Quarter rape call
Deputy constable who ‘didn’t move’ suspended amid investigation into French Quarter rape response