BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

US Postal Service plans holiday price hikes for 3rd straight year

The increases will range from 25 cents to $6 per package.
The increases will range from 25 cents to $6 per package.(Rusty Clark / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Postal Service plans to raise the prices during the peak holiday season for the third year in a row.

The postal service said the temporary price increase on a variety of mail services would offset rising delivery costs.

The increases will range from 25 cents to $6 per package.

They will cover individual and business mailings for priority mail, priority mail express and first-class package service.

They would go into effect on Oct. 2 and last through Jan. 22.

The postal regulation commission has to give the green light for the higher rates to go into effect.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy implementing moratorium on electricity shut-offs
Entergy offering $150 bill credits to all eligible customers in La.
Jenee Pedesclaux, 31, is accused of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and...
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing 2 toddlers; 1 dead, 1 critical, NOPD says
Another insurance company drops out of La. as thousands of homeowners scramble for coverage this hurricane season
An off-duty New Orleans police officer, 23, was attacked and robbed early Monday (Aug. 8) in...
Off-duty NOPD officer attacked by group, robbed by teenager in French Quarter
Janee Pedesclaux, 31, is accused of killing her 3-year-old daughter, Paris Roberts, and...
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing her 2 children was in midst of custody fight, court records show

Latest News

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen liked his team's 14th practice of camp. (AP...
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #14
FILE - Signs on the wall remind students to keep 6 feet apart during a media tour of Norris...
CDC drops quarantine, screening recommendations for COVID-19
FILE - Boxes of BinaxNow home COVID-19 tests made by Abbott displayed for sale next to liquid...
FDA: Take 3 home tests if exposed to COVID to boost accuracy
A poster of Harmony Montgomery, who has been missing since 2019, rests against a tree during a...
Officials: Case of N.H. missing girl, Harmony Montgomery, shifts to homicide probe