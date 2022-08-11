BBB Accredited Business
Zack: A stormy end to the week shaping up

Rain chances remain high into the weekend
Rain chances upcoming
Rain chances upcoming(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A dry day every now and then would be nice but this persistent stormy pattern doesn’t seem to want to budge much lately.

So no shocker here but expect storms as we round out your work week Thursday and Friday. The combination of a tropical wave moving out of the Gulf and a front pushing down from the north will put the squeeze play on our weather. What does that mean for you? More storms and of course the downpours that bring the possibility of street flooding. Rain coverage today and on Friday looks to be around 70-80% as highs remain stuck in the 80s.

The weekend doesn’t look to be a total loss as I do see some hints of normal summer making a return. This should yield periods of sun outside the storms which will become more afternoon oriented. Highs will trend upwards a bit as the sunshine allows us to return to the 90s as early as Sunday.

A quick look ahead to next week shows a short-lived lull in storm activity Monday but beyond that, we could revert back to another stormy sequence in weather.

Outside of that weak wake in the middle of the Atlantic, all will remain quiet in the tropics the next week.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

