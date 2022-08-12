Hannah: Tropical disturbance brings more rain through the start of the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A tropical wave positioned over the region will continue to bring coastal showers and storms Friday. Afternoon storms could move inland dependent on the amount of sun early on in the day.

Early Saturday morning, more showers and storms will position themselves along the coast, before tapering off through the day.

Afternoon pop-up showers and storms are still possible inland Saturday afternoon, but the tropical disturbance will begin to drift southwestward through the start of the weekend, moving tropical moisture out of the area.

There is a low chance for development of the system as it moves towards the Texas Gulf Coast, but we will continue to monitor the evolution of the tropical wave the next few days.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.