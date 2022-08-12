Normal Summer weather this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This weekend will be pretty typical with a few pop-up showers and storms. Otherwise expect a mix or sun and clouds and highs in the lower 90s. Even drier air for early next week will limit rain chances to a few stray storms.

By later next week a strong cold front by August standards will approach from the north and bring a higher chance for rain and storms as it stalls near us.

