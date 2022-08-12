BBB Accredited Business
Still no separation at QB yet, LSU head coach Brian Kelly says

Although Jayden Daniels seemed to take a majority of the first team reps, Brian Kelly said there isn’t any separation at QB yet.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Although Jayden Daniels seemed to take a majority of the first team reps on Thursday, Aug. 11, LSU head coach Brian Kelly said there isn’t any separation at quarterback yet.

Garrett Nussmeier was seen throwing but didn’t participate in the scrimmage. Kelly said the sophomore quarterback has a minor ankle injury. He added if Nussmeier had been healthy, he would have also gotten lots of reps with the first team.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly answered questions from sports journalists after practice on Thursday, Aug. 11.

The highlight of the day came from sophomore wide receiver and former Walker High School star Brian Thomas Jr., as he beat the defense for a long touchdown strike from Myles Brennan.

Another play that had people talking involved true freshman offensive lineman and former Catholic High star Emery Jones strongly making his presence felt in the trenches.

Kelly also said the cornerback position, which was once an area of concern, now has great depth.

