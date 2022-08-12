University Medical Center, city to hold monkeypox vaccine clinics as high demand continues

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - University Medical Center New Orleans (UMC) and the city’s health department announced vaccine clinics as the city pushes to get as many people vaccinated as possible ahead of Southern Decadence in September.

UMC, which was identified as a site for vaccination, will begin operating its clinic from the third floor of the clinic building at 2000 Canal St. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Eligibility, per the Louisiana Department of Health, is limited to:

Individuals with known exposure and have been identified through contact tracing

Individuals with likely high-risk exposures within the last 14 days including: Gay, bisexual, same-sex partners, or other men who have sex with men AND Individuals that have had intimate or sexual contact with multiple or anonymous partners in the last 14 days OR Individuals that have given or received money or other goods/services in exchange for sex in the last 14 days OR Individuals that have had intimate or sexual contact with other men in a social or sexual venue in the last 14 days



For additional information, people are urged to call 504-702-4243.

Additionally, the City of New Orleans Health Department announced it would be operating a vaccine clinic on Saturday, August 13.

The clinic, which will be held at the French Market (80 French Market Place, New Orleans, corner of Barracks St.), will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or as long as doses last.

The FDA recently gave the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine emergency use authorization, and the shots will be administered intradermally, meaning just under the skin, as opposed to subcutaneously, or under a layer of fat.

The city expects a large turnout for the event, where COVID-19 booster shots will also be given out.

For more information about monkeypox vaccines and testing, call 2-1-1 or visit the NOHD website at nola.gov/health/monkeypox.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.