Zack: High rain chances back off for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Finally I see some change moving into the forecast and it looks to play out just in time for the upcoming weekend.

Now we do have one more “wet” day to get through as tropical moisture is likely to lead to off and on downpours today. These could get going as early as this morning so be ready for the storm activity at any point. Most of the heaviest rain is likely to remain parked along the coast or just offshore. Rain chances to finish out the week will be around 60%.

The trend is our friend this weekend as rain chances will revert back to normal summer and highs respond by jumping back to 90+. I’ve dropped our rain chances into the spotty category for Saturday and Sunday with around a 30-40% coverage expected. That means for many of you we will likely experience more sun than storms which is opposite of the pattern as of late.

Next week starts with normal summer but there are signs in the long range another stormy set up will play out by next Thursday and Friday. We’ll keep an eye on it!

Although the tropics are quiet, this weak low pressure sitting along our coast may try to become a short-lived, weak storm as it migrates to Texas this weekend. It’s something to watch but has zero impact on us.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.