FFF: Finally! Saints football is here (It’s preseason, but I’m so ready)

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: Training camp practices take a breather, it’s time for Saints preseason games, American goalkeepers continue to invade English soccer, and a visit to Zee’s Pizzeria.

FOOTBALL

Yes indeed it’s back, Saints football games. Tonight, the Black and Gold visit the Houston Texans (Pregame show at 6:30, kickoff at 7 on FOX 8).

I don’t expect to see Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara, and Mike Thomas in Houston.

But I do want to see the battle at left tackle pitting James Hurst against Trevor Penning. I’m ready to see Penning terrorize an opponent, not a teammate.

Also keeping an eye on the depth at wide receiver. Deonte Harty, Tre’Quan Smith, and Marquez Callaway are vying for the 4th, 5th spot. Harty has the inside track on a job since he plays on special teams. So Smith and Callaway are battling for a roster spot. The Saints could keep six receivers, keeping both on the 53-man roster.

On defense, I want to see more from Payton Turner. Is the former first-round pick back to 100 percent. Turner and Marcus Davenport need to produce big seasons for New Orleans.

Saints don’t need a win tonight, just stay healthy.

FÚTBOL

Tim Howard, Kasey Keller, and Brad Friedel are some of the best goalkeepers to play for the U.S.A, National Team. They all played in the English Premier League.

Now, another homegrown talent from the States is headed to England, Gabriel “Gaga” Slonina. After the Major League Soccer season has concluded, he’ll join Chelsea FC.

Slonina currently plays for the Chicago Fire. Slonina, 18, originally joined the Chicago Fire youth system at 10 years old before inking a professional contract with the first team on March 8, 2019. At just 14 years old, Slonina became the second-youngest player signing in MLS history behind Freddy Adu.

Slonina possesses a ton of talent, and that’s why Chelsea paid up to $15 million to secure his services. He won’t be at Qatar 2022 World Cup, but keep an eye on him for 2026 World Cup in North America.

FOOD

Waited a few weeks, hopefully letting the hype die down a little, to check out Zee’s Pizzeria.

Good news for them, it was still hectic. Bad news for me, I didn’t get to try a whole pie. With a crush of lunchtime orders, it took an hour for a large pizza.

No worries, my order was still fantastic. I grabbed a slice of pepperoni, a red top (garlic butter, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, red sauce, and basil), and garlic knots.

The crust was absolutely perfect on my slices. For the amount of pizza they were slinging, the quality didn’t suffer.

Next time I’m going for a “bye Felicia.” That a pie consisting of red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ricotta, and hot honey.

Zee’s is closed Monday and Tuesday, open Wednesday-Sunday. The sweet spot for a visit, around 4 p.m. according to the staff.

