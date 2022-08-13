BBB Accredited Business
Hannah: Gulf disturbance moves southwest leaving drier weekend behind

Temperature rebound around average
Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical moisture brought by a Gulf disturbance is moving out Saturday.

The tropical wave is drifting southwest towards the Texas coast this weekend, leaving clearer skies behind for southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi. The biggest threat is heavy rainfall in southern Texas Sunday.

Highs Saturday will be in the low 90s with extended periods of sun. Afternoon pop-up storms are still possible, but more typical of the summertime pattern.

The weekend wraps up with more dry conditions Sunday, lingering into the work week. Temperatures remain in the low 90s through the middle of the week with lower rain chances.

