Man arrested for multiple charges after a traffic stop

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD arrested a man facing multiple charges after a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Newton Street.

Around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 9), officers located a stolen black Jeep Cherokee with an Alabama license plate. When the officers stopped the vehicle, the driver identified as Michel Millro was arrested.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a handgun with an obliterated serial number, two magazines, one of which was extended, 61 grams of crack cocaine, seven and a half grams of Heroin, six Oxycodone tablets, 283 Ecstasy tablets and a digital scale.

Miro was taken to Orleans Parish Jail in relation to the firearm, illegal narcotics found and other drug charges.

