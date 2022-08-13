New Orleans leaders host gun “buy back” event in Algiers

BBB Accredited Business
Residents turn in their guns for cash at New Orleans buy-back event
By Josh Roberson
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Saturday, New Orleans District “C” Councilmember Freddie King, III hosted a citywide gun buy-back event at St. Stephen’s Baptist Church in Algiers.

Residents lined up today to sell dozens of hand guns and rifles back to the city as a way to help reduce crime.

Those who dropped off a weapon were given a pre-loaded gift card that can be used anywhere.

King says the goal is to help bring down violent crime by buying guns back from residents with no judgement and no questions asked.

He say’s he knows New Orleans residents are fed up with the violence, and knows the problem stretches far past Algiers.

“It’s not just Algiers. It’s not just District C. It’s not just the Westbank, it’s the entire city,” said King.

“And we’re just trying to do our small part of getting guns off the street.”

He says he, like so many others, have been directly affected by the crime wave in the city.

“Unfortunately, just this past week, I was at this same church for a funeral service for a man who was like a brother to me who was killed due to gun violence.”

He says he thanks everyone who helped get guns off the street and plans to host more of these buy-back events in the future.

Event partners include Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Congressman Troy Carter, NOPD, Metropolitan Crime Commission, Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, InspireNOLA Charter Schools, and Algiers Charter.

