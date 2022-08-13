Summer heat and passing storms to finish the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The National Hurricane Centers put eyes on an area of tropical moisture just to our southwest, but as it drifts farther away that increased moisture is becoming more limited. Expect less rain coverage as we finish out the weekend.

The Texas coast will more likely see heavier rain allowing for a bit more blue sky for Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

We won’t go completely dry with plenty of seasonably moist air around and highs in the low 90s, but look for plenty of dry periods with sun. Afternoon storms are still likely across the region as we finish out the weekend.

Temperatures will remain in the low 90s through the middle of the week with slightly lower rain chances.

