Summer heat and passing storms to finish the weekend

The area of disturbed weather in the Gulf of Mexico highlighted by the National Hurricane...
The area of disturbed weather in the Gulf of Mexico highlighted by the National Hurricane Center is expected to continue to drift Southwest leaving typical summer storms across our region for the week ahead.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The National Hurricane Centers put eyes on an area of tropical moisture just to our southwest, but as it drifts farther away that increased moisture is becoming more limited. Expect less rain coverage as we finish out the weekend.

The Texas coast will more likely see heavier rain allowing for a bit more blue sky for Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

We won’t go completely dry with plenty of seasonably moist air around and highs in the low 90s, but look for plenty of dry periods with sun. Afternoon storms are still likely across the region as we finish out the weekend.

Temperatures will remain in the low 90s through the middle of the week with slightly lower rain chances.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

