Ways to watch Saints preseason opener vs. Houston Texans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints will open their 2022 preseason on the road against the Houston Texans on Sat., Aug. 13.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. FOX 8 preseason coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m.

It’s the Saints’ first game with Dennis Allen in the hot seat after Sean Payton announced his retirement.

The preseason series between the teams is tied at 5-5. The Saints won the last preseason matchup 13-0 on Aug. 26, 2017 at the Superdome.

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: WVUE FOX 8 (locally)/Gray TV

Announcers: Joel Meyers (play-by-play), Jon Stinchcomb and Jonathan Vilma (color analysts) and Erin Summers (sideline).

Stream: Watch the Saints this preseason on desktop or mobile web via NewOrleansSaints.com or via the Saints app presented by Verizon, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Steve Geller (sideline)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)

