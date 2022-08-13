BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Ways to watch Saints preseason opener vs. Houston Texans

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Houston Texans on August 13, 2022
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints will open their 2022 preseason on the road against the Houston Texans on Sat., Aug. 13.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. FOX 8 preseason coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m.

It’s the Saints’ first game with Dennis Allen in the hot seat after Sean Payton announced his retirement.

The preseason series between the teams is tied at 5-5. The Saints won the last preseason matchup 13-0 on Aug. 26, 2017 at the Superdome.

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: WVUE FOX 8 (locally)/Gray TV

  • Announcers: Joel Meyers (play-by-play), Jon Stinchcomb and Jonathan Vilma (color analysts) and Erin Summers (sideline).

Stream: Watch the Saints this preseason on desktop or mobile web via NewOrleansSaints.com or via the Saints app presented by Verizon, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

  • Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Steve Geller (sideline)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

  • Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)

Follow along live with the FOX 8 Sports team on Twitter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy implementing moratorium on electricity shut-offs
Entergy offering $150 bill credits to all eligible customers in La.
Jenee Pedesclaux, 31, is accused of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and...
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing 2 toddlers; 1 dead, 1 critical, NOPD says
An off-duty New Orleans police officer, 23, was attacked and robbed early Monday (Aug. 8) in...
Off-duty NOPD officer attacked by group, robbed by teenager in French Quarter
Janee Pedesclaux, 31, is accused of killing her 3-year-old daughter, Paris Roberts, and...
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing her 2 children was in midst of custody fight, court records show
A couple’s story went viral after they shared on social media that their daughter’s school told...
Kindergartner removed from private school because of same-sex parents

Latest News

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry and the Saints open their preseason tonight against the Texans.
FFF: Finally! Saints football is here (It’s preseason, but I’m so ready)
Saints-Texans preview
Saints-Texans preview
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen liked his team's 14th practice of camp. (AP...
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #14
Winston, Kamara, Thomas; Who plays in the Saints preseason games?
Winston, Kamara, Thomas, who plays in the Saints preseason games