3 people shot overnight in New Orleans, 2 in Algiers

By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were shot in New Orleans during the overnight hours, including two in Algiers, where a gun buy-back program was held about 12 hours earlier, police said Sunday (Aug. 14).

The shootings occurred in a span of 4 1/2 hours Saturday night into Sunday morning. Police have not said whether any of the gun violence appeared to be connected, nor were any arrests announced in relation to the incidents.

The first shooting occurred Saturday around 10:50 p.m., in the 3300 block of Garden Oaks Drive. New Orleans EMS responded to find a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, but police offered no information about his condition.

About an hour later at 11:48 p.m., another man was shot on the other side of the river, at the intersection of South Claiborne Avenue and Earhart Boulevard, the same corner where New Orleans EMS and the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office is located. This victim also was shot multiple times and was taken for hospital treatment, but police did not disclose his condition or the circumstances of the shooting.

Then back in Algiers, a woman was shot multiple times in the 1200 block of Elmira Avenue around 3:12 a.m. She also was taken for hospital treatment, but police provided no information on her condition. This shooting was less than three miles from the scene of the Garden Oaks shooting.

