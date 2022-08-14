Andy Dalton delivers perfect performance against the Texans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Andy Dalton was flawless in his one series of work against the Texans. Five-for-five passing, 51 yards, and a touchdown pass.

“Yeah, when you talk about these preseason games, you know you’re going to get 10-15 snaps. That’s how you want the drive to go. Did some good things, completed some passes, converted some third downs, and got down into the red zone. If you’re freaking drawing it up, that’s exactly how you do it,” said Saints quarterback Andy Dalton.

“I thought he did a nice job moving us down the field. I thought he operated in the pocket well. I think he was 5-of-5 on that drive. I thought we did a couple of good things in the run game. Yeah, I think Andy did a really good job of operating the offense. We kind of had a plan to get him 10-15 plays. Getting 10 plays and a touchdown, we thought we’d seen enough. We went on to the second phase,” said Saints head coach Dennis Allen.

We shouldn’t be surprised by Dalton’s performance in Houston. He’s been doing this all training camp for the Saints.

“It’s definitely a different environment, but when it comes down to it, you’re still doing the same stuff we’ve been doing throughout camp. But it’s good to get the game action in the preseason games. It’s good to get the opportunity and execute like we did,” said Dalton.

Jameis Winston missed the Texans game with a foot injury. There’s no word yet if he’ll practice against the Packers this week, or play in the game on Friday night.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.