Andy Dalton TD pass highlights Saints first half of preseason play

The Saints kicked off their preseason slate with a visit to the Houston Texans. (Source: New...
The Saints kicked off their preseason slate with a visit to the Houston Texans.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints held out a good amount of starters when they visited Houston tonight, but there was still enough firepower to keep the contest close with the Texans.

At the half things are all tied up at ten apiece.

Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara, Mike Thomas, Jarvis Landry, and Tyrann Mathieu were some of the starters missing out on tonight’s contest in Houston.

Andy Dalton came out on fire for the Black and Gold, going 5-of-5 passing for 51 yards on the opening drive of the game for the Saints. The drive concluded with a Dalton to Dwayne Washington connection for a 9-yard touchdown. Dalton’s only drive of the game gave the Saints a 7-0 advantage.

Second-year quarterback Ian Book started shaky in his 2022 preseason debut. The Notre Dame alum overthrew a wide open Juwan Johnson, waiting for the interception was the Texans’ Tremon Smith. Houston would only get a field goal out of the pick.

Book mishandled the snap on the next drive, and the Texans recovered. His second mishap resulted in a Texans touchdown.

The Saints defense also produced some big-time plays on the night. Second-year linebacker Chase Hansen played the tip drill to perfection for an interception.

