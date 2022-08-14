Hannah: August pattern is back with sun and a few storms

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The typical summertime pattern has returned to end the weekend.

Sun and humidity will be the main story Sunday, along with a couple pop-up storms in the afternoon. High temperatures will sit around average in the low 90s, with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

The beginning of the work week will be similar. Widespread rain chances will return midweek.

