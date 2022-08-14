LSU 2023 recruiting class moves into the Top-5 after wave of commitments

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU was absolutely red-hot this week in recruiting. Brian Kelly’s staff pulled in three commits from Baton Rouge. That included their only quarterback in the 2023 class, Rickie Collins. The Woodlawn QB pointed to the new head coach as the reason he chose the Tigers.

“Very close with the staff, and the new staff is really better. I hate to say it with the Coach O staff was a good staff. Real love from those guys, but this Coach Kelly staff I’m really loving it,” said Rickie Collins.

Catholic 5-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson echoed Collins when he committed to LSU.

“I’m from Baton Rouge, so the question was really why not. Why not go to LSU? I love how genuine the coaching staff is. I feel like everything is going in the right direction,” said Shelton Sampson.

Zachary safety Kylin Jackson witnessed both Sampson and Collins’ commitments, and went for the Tiger trifecta.

“Playing at home, it means a lot. All my family can come see me, and it’s just playing with LSU in Death Valley. It means a lot playing college ball with your brothers, in state, can’t get no better than that,” said Kylin Jackson.

LSU entered July with only six commits. Now, the Tigers are up to 20 commits. Coach Kelly laid out why his staff is pulling in recruits on a weekly basis.

“We really didn’t get the opportunity to develop the strong relationships until the February/March recruiting period. So we had to makeup for lost time. Putting a staff together in January and February, you have a very short period of time to build those relationships. I think this is a continuation of those relationships that are starting to form. I think we did a really good job. JR Benton did a really great job, and his staff setup visits in June. Which really allowed us to sync those relationships deeper, and we’re starting to see that work come out,” said LSU head coach Brian Kelly.

LSU’s 2023 class is ranked No. 5 by Rivals recruiting service, and No. 6 by On3 and 247 Sports.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.