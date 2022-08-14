One woman killed, man and dog injured in Canal Street shooting, police say
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One woman killed, and a man and a dog were injured in a shooting at the intersection of Canal Street and North Derbigny Sunday afternoon (Aug. 14).
According to NOPD, just before 5 p.m. police were called to a scene where they spotted a female shot and killed and a male suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.
Police also located a dog suffering from gunshot wounds in the incident. The dog was transported to the LASPCA for treatment. No update on the dog’s condition at this time.
