One woman killed, man and dog injured in Canal Street shooting, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One woman killed, and a man and a dog were injured in a shooting at the intersection of Canal Street and North Derbigny Sunday afternoon (Aug. 14).

According to NOPD, just before 5 p.m. police were called to a scene where they spotted a female shot and killed and a male suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police also located a dog suffering from gunshot wounds in the incident. The dog was transported to the LASPCA for treatment. No update on the dog’s condition at this time.

