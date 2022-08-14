BBB Accredited Business
Slightly drier for the work week

Less rain coverage with high pressure near
The area of disturbed weather known as Invest 98-L moved into the Texas coast bringing rain and...
The area of disturbed weather known as Invest 98-L moved into the Texas coast bringing rain and breezy conditions.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A bit of a break from summer rains for a few days at least with high pressure in control for most of the area. Plenty of surface moisture and hot temperatures will allow for afternoon storms to still develop especially along lake and sea breezes, but overall we can expect less rain coverage for the next few days as most of the area sits on the edge of high pressure centered just to the west. Some storms will continue to circulate around the base of a trough to the east. As we head towards the end of the week a frontal boundary will follow that flow and with the Bermuda high edging back west it will push the boundary into southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf coast allowing rain chances to rebound.

