BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Tennessee police dispel rumors of active serial killer after posts spread on social media

Fake social media post about a serial killer in Mount Juliet.(Photo courtesy of Mount Juliet...
Fake social media post about a serial killer in Mount Juliet.(Photo courtesy of Mount Juliet Police Department)(Mount Juliet Police Department)
By Danica Sauter and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Police in Tennessee have spoken out against social media posts claiming a serial killer was active in a Nashville suburb.

A post which claimed a serial killer or abductor was operating in Mount Joliet, a suburb of Nashville, made the rounds on some local Facebook pages and groups.

“There’s a serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Mount Juliet, my friend was almost taken by him,” the post reads. “He drives a truck with LED lights and hits cars of women alone, and once they pull over, he takes them. Multiple disappearances. If you are in the area and you are hit by a truck with LED lights, keep driving and call the cops. Stay safe.”

The Mount Joliet Police Department posted a message on social media responding to the claims, saying the claims were false.

They also said similar posts have been made nationwide targeting different city names.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy implementing moratorium on electricity shut-offs
Entergy offering $150 bill credits to all eligible customers in La.
Jenee Pedesclaux, 31, is accused of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and...
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing 2 toddlers; 1 dead, 1 critical, NOPD says
An off-duty New Orleans police officer, 23, was attacked and robbed early Monday (Aug. 8) in...
Off-duty NOPD officer attacked by group, robbed by teenager in French Quarter
Janee Pedesclaux, 31, is accused of killing her 3-year-old daughter, Paris Roberts, and...
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing her 2 children was in midst of custody fight, court records show
New Orleans Saints running back Dwayne Washington, right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown...
Dalton has TD pass on 1 drive as Saints fall to Texans 17-13

Latest News

FILE - Author Salman Rushdie appears at a signing for his book "Home" in London on June 6,...
Salman Rushdie ‘on the road to recovery,’ agent says
A customer holds a credit card at the pay-at-the-pump gasoline pump in Rolling Meadow, Ill.,...
Average US gasoline price falls 45 cents to $4.10 per gallon
Paramedics on motorbikes who responded to a shooting attack that wounded several Israelis near...
Palestinian gunman wounds 8 in late-night Jerusalem shooting
People walk along a path with a barricade around the U.S. Capitol building, Thursday, June 9,...
Police: Man killed himself after ramming US Capitol barrier